MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,051,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 119.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.