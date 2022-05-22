MAI Capital Management Invests $591,000 in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CADE shares. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

About Cadence Bank (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.