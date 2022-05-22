MAI Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Creative Planning boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,534,000.
SKYY opened at $66.54 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.58.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.