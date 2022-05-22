MAI Capital Management Sells 526 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

FPX opened at $87.17 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.01 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $110.07.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

