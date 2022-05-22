Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on June 20th

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

MFC stock opened at C$22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.27. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$21.75 and a one year high of C$28.09.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total transaction of C$365,646.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at C$295,227.15. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total transaction of C$313,411.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$393,621.20.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.88.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

