Maple (MPL) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Maple (MPL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $23.74 or 0.00079358 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $104.90 million and $4.18 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,916.35 or 0.99989272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001672 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

