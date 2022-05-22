Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

MARPS opened at $7.17 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.