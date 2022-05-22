Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) CEO Acquires $10,710.00 in Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) CEO Edmundo Gonzalez purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,404.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Marpai stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. Marpai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.31.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marpai in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marpai in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marpai in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Marpai in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marpai in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

