Marston’s’ (MARS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MARS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.80) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 100.83 ($1.24).
Marston’s stock opened at GBX 58.55 ($0.72) on Wednesday. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 50.71 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.45 ($1.21). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £371.30 million and a P/E ratio of -20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24.
Marston’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.