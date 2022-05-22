Marston’s’ (MARS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MARS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.80) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 100.83 ($1.24).

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 58.55 ($0.72) on Wednesday. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 50.71 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.45 ($1.21). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £371.30 million and a P/E ratio of -20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24.

In related news, insider William Rucker acquired 200,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($140,532.54).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

