Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $936,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,809,000 after acquiring an additional 512,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,179,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,042,000 after acquiring an additional 204,069 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.26.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of -100.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.