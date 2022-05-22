Maso Capital Partners Ltd Acquires 90,000 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hollysys Automation Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.32% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLI. StockNews.com lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 169,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,046. Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $21.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $907.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

