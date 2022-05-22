Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the quarter. Masonite International comprises about 4.8% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Masonite International worth $30,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,988,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,255. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.92. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

