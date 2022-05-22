Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,272,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 649,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Mastercard worth $1,175,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,428,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,413. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $326.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.18 and its 200 day moving average is $352.99.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

