Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mattel by 89.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 54,788 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 36.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 43.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

