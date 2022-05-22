Maxcoin (MAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28.00

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $147,246.93 and approximately $28.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,980.49 or 1.00086319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00037757 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00197947 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00088027 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00126291 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00237356 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003281 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

