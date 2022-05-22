McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on McEwen Mining from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.53.

Shares of MUX opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 46.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 167.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 42.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 657,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 196,820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 428.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,152,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 47,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 301,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

