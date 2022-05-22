Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Trading Down 45.2%

Shares of Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) traded down 45.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. 6,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47.

Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCVEF)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Serbia, Moldova, Ukraine, and India. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

