Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.08% of Medtronic worth $114,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

MDT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.53. 5,335,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

