Meme Tops One Day Volume of $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00197750 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009454 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.31 or 0.00354854 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

