Merculet (MVP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $94,580.00

Merculet (MVP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Merculet has a total market cap of $352,163.63 and approximately $94,580.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Merculet has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.81 or 0.10691367 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 502.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.94 or 0.00484447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033415 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,257,622 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars.

