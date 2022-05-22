Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $193.54 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.89. The company has a market cap of $523.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

