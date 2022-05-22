Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,438,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,621,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

