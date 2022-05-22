Michael Leslie Buker Purchases 5,000 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker acquired 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.13 per share, with a total value of C$30,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,922,981.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Michael Leslie Buker acquired 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,850.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Michael Leslie Buker acquired 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,750.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$249,123.42.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Leslie Buker sold 60,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total transaction of C$366,000.00.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$5.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.53. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.66 and a 12-month high of C$7.50. The stock has a market cap of C$301.73 million and a PE ratio of 13.57.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$105.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

