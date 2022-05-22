Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

MBCN opened at $24.65 on Friday. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

