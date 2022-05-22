MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $3.08 on Top Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $33.39 million and $635.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00010472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00195446 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $115.71 or 0.00393271 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000453 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,838,635 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

