Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

