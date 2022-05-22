Mirror Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $50.87 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $50.87 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.45 or 0.12717288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 392% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.02 or 0.00473599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00033942 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

