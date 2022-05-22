Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,846.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 61.9% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $92,279.97 and $5,846.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $19.63 or 0.00065132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.00 or 0.12742521 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 462.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00478061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033919 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 4,702 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.