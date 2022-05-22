Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 195 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $155.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.