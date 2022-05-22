Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 2,459 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 76,924 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 588,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.66 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUFG. Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

