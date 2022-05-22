Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after buying an additional 33,933 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $182.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

