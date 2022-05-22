MKT Advisors LLC Invests $294,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 53.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 903,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,795,000 after purchasing an additional 104,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,317. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,310. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Henry Schein Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.