MKT Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,565,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.42. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

