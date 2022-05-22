MKT Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILPT shares. JMP Securities cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 659,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

