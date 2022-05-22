MKT Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Unitil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Unitil by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 84,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

NYSE:UTL traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 102,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $874.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.19.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Unitil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.