MKT Advisors LLC Takes $259,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,866 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,218 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.29. 959,200 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

