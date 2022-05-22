MKT Advisors LLC Takes $285,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 617.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 900,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 774,610 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 2,336,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,345,000 after purchasing an additional 269,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.
BATS GOVT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 12,684,986 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.
