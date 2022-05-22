MKT Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after buying an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,365,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.93. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $105.39 and a one year high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

