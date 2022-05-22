Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by PARK CIRCLE Co

PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company accounts for about 2.5% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,394,000 after purchasing an additional 45,889 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 50,959 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 527,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

