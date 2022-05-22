Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of MCRI opened at $66.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.