Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives $1,886.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,886.00.

MONDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 2,072 ($25.54) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.49) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of MONDY opened at $37.56 on Thursday. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.9429 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

