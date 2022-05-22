MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $483.83.

Shares of MDB opened at $248.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.46. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $219.73 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total transaction of $637,861.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,475 shares of company stock worth $43,717,816. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

