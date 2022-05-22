Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Increased by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,748,000 after purchasing an additional 207,250 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.63. 3,808,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

