Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,334,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

NYSE MS opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

