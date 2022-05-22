Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,477 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $23,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.37. 8,705,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,750,338. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

