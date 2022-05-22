MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($47.92) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MorphoSys from €40.00 ($41.67) to €37.00 ($38.54) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a €31.00 ($32.29) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

MOR opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $717.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.13. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 121.54% and a negative net margin of 341.56%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MorphoSys by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

