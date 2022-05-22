Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Mount Logan Capital stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Mount Logan Capital has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

About Mount Logan Capital (Get Rating)

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

