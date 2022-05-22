Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Mount Logan Capital stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Mount Logan Capital has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.
About Mount Logan Capital (Get Rating)
