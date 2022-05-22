MQS Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 250,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 42,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,672,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $191,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST opened at $71.87 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.05.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

