MQS Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 130,820 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $18,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.88.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,530. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL opened at $232.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.20 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.