MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,670 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 134.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 61,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.19 and a 52 week high of $150.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.25.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

